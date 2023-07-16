Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is liking what he's seeing from his old club.

The Gunners recently completed the big-money signing of Declan Rice. The former West Ham United captain is their third major signing of the summer following deals for Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

However, Rice — now the most expensive British player in history — is the one everyone associated with the club is most excited about and not just because of how long the transfer saga played out.

While there are always worries about Rice not living up to the transfer fee and potentially being a bust like many others in the league, Wenger think otherwise.

“I think it is a good investment,” Wenger told Eurosport. “Overall, personally I think they have made good buys as they are players who are now mature, 23, 24 and still young so can stay together for a few years.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

‘They will be under more pressure after last year, but they have learned a lot & they can show they can deal with that pressure now.”

Arsenal notably finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League after leading the league table for most of the 2022/23 season. Their transfer activity since clearly shows they are looking to go one better in the upcoming season.

And as far as Wenger is concerned, he expects Mikel Arteta and company to do just that and deliver a first league title since 2004.

“I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that,” Wenger added. “I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling [Tour de France] today.”