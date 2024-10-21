ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to stay undefeated in Champions League play as they face Shakhtar Donetsk. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Arsenal-Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and pick.

Arsenal comes in sitting at 1-1-0 in Champions League play. They opened with a draw against Atalanta, failing to score, but having a clean sheet in the game. They would rebound with a win over PSG last time out, winning 2-0. Still, they are coming off a loss in domestic league play, losing 2-0 to Bournemouth after an early red card. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk is 0-1-1 so far. They opened up with a 0-0 draw as well, facing Bologna, but then would fall 3-0 to Atalanta the next time out.

Here are the Arsenal-Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Arsenal-Shakhtar Donetsk Odds

Arsenal: -1150

Shakhtar Donetsk: +2500

Draw: +1100

Over 3.5 goals: -120

Under 3.5 goals: -102

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount +

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well in their 11 fixtures across all leagues this year. Arsenal has scored 11 goals, good for two goals per game. Still, in Champions League play, they have scored just two goals, in their two fixtures. The shot total has been an issue. They are averaging just six shots per game with 58 percent hitting the target in UCL play. Across all leagues, they are averaging 14 shots per game, with 42 percent hitting the target.

Kai Havertz has led the way for Arsenal this year. He has four goals and an assist in domestic league play, while also having one of the two goals for Arsenal in UCL play. The other goal belongs to Bukayo Saka. He has scored twice in the Premier League but has seven assists. Saka does not have the same level of play in setting up shots so far in UCL play, going without an assist. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has struggled in the two UCL games. He does not have a goal, on an expected .9 goals. He has two goals and two assists in the Premier League.

The Arsenal defense has yet to give up a goal in UCL play. Overall, they have allowed just nine goals across 11 fixtures, with two of them coming last time out when playing down a man. David Raya has been great in UCL play. He has two clean sheets while facing four shots on target.

Why Shakhtar Donetsk Will Win

Shakhtar Donetsk has also scored great this year. They have scored 25 goals in 11 games across all leagues. That is good for 2.27 goals per fixture. They have yet to score in Champions League play though. Still, they have been getting off to hot starts in domestic league play, scoring 11 goals in the first half in their nine domestic league games this season.

Shakhtar has been led by Heorhiy Sudakov so far in domestic league play. He has seven goals and an assist so far in league play. Still, he has struggled in UCL play. Sudakov has just one shot so far in UCL play, and it was not on target. Artem Bondarenko has led the team in shots in UCL play, but that is with just two shots, with none on target. He has four goals and two assists in domestic league play. Finally, Oleksandr Zubkov and Danylo Sikan both have three goals in domestic league play. Sikan does not have a shot in UCL play while Zubkov has just one shot.

Shakhtar Donetsk has given up three goals so far in their two UCL games. They have been dominant on defense in their domestic league play, giving up just four goals in the nine matches. Dmytro Riznyk has been solid in goal. He has stopped six of nine shots so far in UCL play. Further, he has an expected goals against of 3.8 in UCL play.

Final Arsenal-Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction & Pick

Arsenal has been great at scoring so far in domestic league play but has had some struggles in UCL play. Still, they have been dominant on defense. They have not allowed a single goal. Further, Shakhtar Donetsk has struggled to get shots off. They have shot the ball just nine times in the two games, but do not have a shot on target. That will continue in this one. Expect Arsenal to continue to be dominant on defense. Arsenal will come away with a clean sheet in this one, so taking a no on both teams to score at -166 is a solid play. Still, while Arsenal will win, the best play will be on the total. Take the under in this one.

Final Arsenal-Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-102)