Arsenal will battle Southampton this weekend in some Premier League action. We're live from Emirates Stadium and sharing our Premier League odds series while making an Arsenal-Southampton prediction and pick.

Arsenal defeated Leicester City 4-2 last weekend. Significantly, goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard (two), and Kai Havertz sprung them to victory.

Southampton lost 3-1 to Bournemouth. Unfortunately, the defense was loose, and they got their lone goal from Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramdale made three saves.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Southampton Odds

Arsenal: -900

Southampton: +2000

Draw: +850

Over 2.5 goals: -304

Under 2.5 goals: +216

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Southampton

Time: 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is third in the Premier League table and is certainly looking to make its case as the best team in the league. Significantly, it's been because of dangerous strikers who can make some noise. The Gunners are third in goals and eighth in shots. Furthermore, Arsenal is also sixth in goals inside the box and seventh in tallies outside the box. The defense has been inconsistent, ranking 12th in tackles. Yet, it is also third in blocks.

Havertz has thrived, with three goals and one assist. Likewise, Buyako Saka has been the best producer, with one goal and five assists. Martinelli has tallied one goal and two assists. Also, Trossard has added two goals, while Thomas Partey has delivered with one assist. This offense is explosive and has averaged three goals in its past two Premier League matches.

The defense has done enough to win, helping goalkeeper David Raya thrive. He has done well, with six clean sheets and 26 saves. Expect him to be laser-focused and for the defense to cut off all the angles again.

Arsenal will win this match if Havertz and Saka can spring loose and get more chances to tally some goals. Then, they need to play some condensed defense to prevent Southampton from generating any hope.

Why Southampton Will Win

Southampton has struggled in its return to the Premier League. Unfortunately, the Saints still have not garnered a victory yet. Scoring has been a major issue, as Southampton is dead last in the Premier League in goals and 15th in shots. Also, Southampton is 19th in goals scored inside the box and have yet to score one outside the box.

Tyler Dibling is the only legitimate threat in this offense. Yet, even he has scored just one goal. The Saints cannot go marching in unless they get contributions from others. Significantly, others like Ryan Fraser and Ben Brereton must find ways to score. Midfielder Mateus Fernandes has contributed an assist and can factor in helping Fraser and Brereton get on the scoresheet.

Southampton has not done well in possessing the ball. Thus, things have been a little rough, as they have been constantly having to defend their side more often than not. Ramsdale has made 21 saves. Yet, he has yet to register a clean sheet.

Southampton will win this match if they can generate some open space on the pitch, keep the ball away from Arsenal, and generate some shots. Then, the defense must make things tougher for Saka and Havertz.

Final Arsenal-Southampton Prediction & Pick

Arsenal won 53 of the 106 matches they played against Southampton, while Southampton has won just 23. Arsenal has a 28-match unbeaten streak at Emirates Stadium against the Saints, not losing to them since 1987. Despite all that, Arsenal is winless in its past three Premier League matches against Southampton. In fact, the last two matches have resulted in a draw.

Arsenal has combined over 2.5 goals with their opponents in their past two matches after failing to hit the mark in the previous four. Meanwhile, Southampton has combined for over 2.5 goals with their opponents in 3 of 4 matches. Both teams have been hitting the mark lately when it comes to goals, and it would not be surprising to see them happen again.

The Gunners have looked significantly better than last season, which gives their fans more hope they can spring through a matchup like this. Arsenal are the heavy favorites this season, as they were in the last time they faced Southampton. No, they did not take care of business last time around. They have been relentless this season, being among the best in scoring. That will factor into this one, as they find a way to strike several balls into the net. Maximize your pick and combine Arsenal with the over.

Final Arsenal-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-900), Over 2.5 Goals (-304)