In a clash that will be etched in boxing lore, Artur Beterbiev emerged victorious against Dmitry Bivol in a thrilling majority decision to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world. This epic encounter, which took place on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, lived up to its billing as one of the most anticipated fights of 2024 and will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest light heavyweight championship bouts in history.

Expand Tweet

The boxing world had been clamoring for this unification bout for years, as both Beterbiev and Bivol had established themselves as the cream of the crop in the 175-pound division. Beterbiev entered the ring with his fearsome reputation as a knockout artist, boasting an unblemished record with all his wins coming by way of stoppage. Bivol, on the other hand, brought his technical mastery and defensive wizardry, having previously upset Canelo Alvarez and dominated Gilberto Ramirez.

As the opening bell rang, the tension in the arena was palpable. Bivol started strong, using his footwork and jab to keep the aggressive Beterbiev at bay. The Russian technician circled the ring, peppering Beterbiev with quick combinations and avoiding the champion’s powerful hooks. Beterbiev, however, was undeterred, cutting off the ring and applying relentless pressure.

The tide began to turn in the fourth round when Beterbiev started landing on Bivol when he was pressuring forward. This seemed to ignite a fire in Beterbiev, who began to find his range and timing, landing more frequently with his devastating power shots. The middle rounds saw some of the most intense exchanges of the fight. Bivol showcased his resilience, absorbing Beterbiev’s punches and firing back with precise counters. The Russian-Canadian, however, seemed unfazed, continuing to march forward with bad intentions.

Both men dug deep into their reserves as the fight entered the championship rounds. Bivol, sensing he might be behind on the scorecards, abandoned his cautious approach and engaged in more toe-to-toe exchanges. This played into Beterbiev’s hands, as he was able to land some of his most significant punches of the fight. Both men threw caution to the wind in the twelfth and final round. Bivol, likely needing a knockout to win, came out aggressive, landing several clean shots. Beterbiev, however, weathered the storm and finished strong, backing Bivol up in the final minute with his relentless pressure and power punching.

As the final bell rang, both men raised their arms in victory, confident they had done enough to win. The judges’ scorecards reflected the closeness of the contest, with one judge scoring it a draw (114-114), while the other two had it 115-113, and 116-112 in favor of Beterbiev, giving him the majority decision victory and crowning him the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world.

Expand Tweet

This fight will be remembered not only for its technical brilliance but also for the heart and determination displayed by both men. Beterbiev’s ability to overcome Bivol’s masterful boxing and impose his will on the fight showcased why he’s considered one of the most feared punchers in the sport. Bivol, in defeat, enhanced his reputation as an elite boxer, proving he could stand toe-to-toe with the division’s most dangerous fighter.

The bout drew comparisons to some of the greatest light heavyweight fights in history, such as the classic encounters between Archie Moore and Harold Johnson. Like those legendary battles, Beterbiev vs. Bivol featured two elite fighters bringing out the best in each other, resulting in a contest that will be studied and admired for years to come.

With this victory, Beterbiev cements his place among the all-time greats of the light heavyweight division. His name will now be mentioned alongside legends like Ezzard Charles, Bob Foster, and Michael Spinks. For Bivol, while the loss is undoubtedly disappointing, his stock may have risen in defeat, and a rematch would surely be welcomed by boxing fans worldwide.

In the end, this fight lived up to its billing as the best fight of 2024 and will be remembered as a classic in the rich history of the light heavyweight division. It was a night where boxing showed why it remains the sweet science, capable of producing moments of drama, skill, and raw emotion that few other sports can match.