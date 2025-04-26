In true 50 Cent fashion, the rapper and businessman is never one to shy away from commenting on the latest happenings in the celebrity world—especially when it involves controversy. On Friday, April 25, 50 Cent posted on Instagram, confirming an unusual exchange between boxing champion Terence Crawford and R&B singer Trey Songz, which had been discussed in a recent podcast interview, per Complex.

Crawford, known for his dominance in the ring, revealed the story during his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast. When host Shannon Sharpe inquired about an alleged altercation between Crawford and Songz in 2022, Crawford couldn’t help but laugh off the situation. “Nah, nah,” he responded, brushing it off as a mere “moment” from Songz. According to Crawford, he wasn’t sure if Songz recognized him or if the situation had been more playful than serious. However, Crawford admitted that, had the situation escalated, he was prepared to respond—though not by throwing punches. “I wasn’t gon’ punch him. I was gon’ choke him,” he explained, adding that his plan was to dodge any wild swings and subdue the situation.

Let's Talk About It

This wasn’t the first time Crawford had commented on the incident. During an interview in February, he mentioned that despite the misunderstanding, he and Songz were ultimately “cool.” Crawford also alluded to the possibility that Songz might have been intoxicated when things began to spiral following a bet. The boxer recalled a moment when 50 Cent stepped in, urging him to calm down. “50 come over there like, ‘Whoa, hold up, man. What is you doing?’” Crawford recalled. “He was like, ‘Man, T, don’t fuck up the bag on this. Don’t fuck up the bag.’”

On hearing about the conversation, 50 Cent quickly jumped on Instagram to confirm the bizarre episode, posting a screenshot of the Vibe article that covered Terence Crawford’s remarks. His caption, simply reading “This is true,” added a layer of credibility to the exchange. He also took the opportunity to throw some playful shade at Songz, quipping that the singer “ain’t no sucker” and would fight anyone, suggesting Crawford could even “get beat up everybody here if we jumped him.”

The drama surrounding the Crawford-Songz incident isn’t exactly new. Back in 2022, 50 Cent made waves when he publicly stated that Trey Songz would no longer be welcome at his Tycoon Weekend event after an altercation in which Songz allegedly became unruly, threatening to fight over women at the event.

Whether it's a playful misunderstanding or something more serious, this saga seems far from over. For now, fans can only sit back and watch as 50 Cent continues to stir the pot on social media, leaving the public to question the true nature of the Crawford-Songz encounter.