ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the biggest grudge matches of the year will commence on Saturday when Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3) faces off with Conor Benn (23-0). It's time to continue our boxing odds series with a Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn prediction and pick.

Eubank, 35, is looking for his third straight victory, coming off consecutive knockout wins over Kamil Szeremeta and Liam Smith. The win over Smith avenged his most recent defeat, while the victory over Szeremeta gave him the IBO middleweight title.

Benn, 28, comes into the fight without any world title experience but has the prestige of an undefeated contender. Though yet to defeat a big-name opponent, Benn is already known among fans for his polarizing personality and all-action fight style.

The fight will resolve longstanding tension in more ways than one. In addition to the heated face-off and previously cancelled matchup, the Eubank and Benn families have been pitted against each other since the two fighters' fathers met in the ring in 1990 and 1993. Over 30 years after Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn fought to a draw in Old Trafford, the next generation may finally settle the decades of animosity.

Here are the Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn Odds

Chris Eubank Jr.: -176

Conor Benn: +138

Over 8.5 Rounds: -118

Under 8.5 Rounds: -108

How to Watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Main event ring walk (estimated): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: DAZN pay-per-view

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Why Chris Eubank Jr. Will Win

As the fighter who is seven years older, Eubank is a much more experienced boxer. The 35-year-old IBO titleholder has taken part in nine world title fights, including three for major organizations. Without showing any signs of slowing down, Eubank will also be three inches taller than Benn, with a decisive five-inch reach advantage.

If Benn allows Eubank to fight in space, he will have the most success. Eubank's speed and length are his go-to attributes and allow him to get ahead on the scorecards with his unique angles and footwork. Benn has the power to put him out, and Eubank has been knocked out before, but the former's tendency to put everything into all of his shots leads to many of his advances being telegraphed. An experienced fighter with great head movement, like Eubank, will be able to avoid Benn's power punches in the open.

While Benn's defense is more traditional than Eubank's, he leaves himself open to counterattacks when advancing. Those mistakes could have gotten Benn in trouble in his last fight, but Peter Dobson refused to throw anything for the entire first half of the fight. Eubank will not be as reserved and will swarm the less experienced Benn if he catches him.

Why Conor Benn Will Win

Eubank is effective in space, but if Benn can corral him against the ropes, the fight will suddenly be in his realm. Nearly every time Eubank gets into trouble, he allows himself to be backed into a corner or against the ropes. That is exactly how Smith finished him in his last loss, a game plan Benn wishes to emulate.

Though Benn can get touched up at times, his chin appears to be the better of the two. He has yet to be fully tested, but ‘The Destroyer' has hardly even looked hurt in the ring. With more power and a better chin, Benn is the boxer with the ability to change everything with one shot.

Both fighters are known for their speed, but Benn's hands figure to be a touch faster. Eubank, an experienced and well-versed titleholder, has never fought with a speed disadvantage. Facing an opponent who can match him in that element and take his shots without batting an eye can force him into unfamiliar territory.

Final Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn Prediction & Pick

Eubank and Benn both possess unique traits that the other has not seen before. While both love to utilize their hand speed, the former relies on his footwork and volume, while the latter favors power and precision. Both have equally viable paths to victory against each other, but Eubank's game should give him the slight edge.

If Benn can consistently close the distance, he can make this fight a lopsided affair as the better phone-booth fighter with more power. But despite the improvements he has shown in that area, he still largely relies on his power to break down opponents' guards. Having seen it all to this point, Eubank, who already has a size advantage, should be able to see all of Benn's semi-telegraphed power punches coming.

Benn has the power and finishing instincts to catch Eubank at any time. If he lands a big shot early, it is not as if Eubank has the best recovery ability in the world. However, if he does not get the finish early, Eubank has looked like the much better fighter in the later rounds. This is a considerable step-up in competition for Benn, who has not yet faced anything remotely close to the style he will see on Saturday night.

Final Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn Prediction & Pick: Chris Eubank Jr. (-176), Over 8.5 rounds (-118)