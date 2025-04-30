ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In his long-awaited return, Devin Haney (31-0, 1 NC) will face Jose Ramirez (29-2) in the co-main event of the Ryan Garcia-Rolly Romero card. It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Devin Haney-Jose Ramirez prediction and pick.

Haney, 26, has not fought since facing Ryan Garcia in April 2024. The fight was initially scored a loss, but was later overturned to a no contest due to Garcia testing positive for PEDs. Before the now-infamous fight, Haney built himself up as an undefeated two-division champion with wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr. and Regis Prograis.

Ramirez, 32, welcomes Haney to the division after a hard-fought 10-round battle with Arnold Barboza Jr. in November 2024. Before the loss, Ramirez compiled a three-fight win streak with victories over Rances Barthelemy, Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza. A former WBC light welterweight champion, Ramirez is 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Here are the Devin Haney-Jose Ramirez odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Devin Haney-Jose Ramirez Odds

Devin Haney: -1200

Jose Ramirez: +680

Over 10.5 Rounds: -700

Under 10.5 Rounds: +400

How to Watch Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez

Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. ET

Co-main event ring walks (estimated): 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: DAZN pay-per-view

Why Devin Haney Will Win

The point of this fight card is to build the rematch between Haney and Garcia by essentially giving the two rivals layups to return from their long layoffs. Ramirez is an aggressive and exciting fighter, but nothing the former champion has not seen before. With recent wins over Kambosos and Prograis, Haney has succeeded against similar styles.

While his form against Garcia was discouraging, the conclusion that he simply never recovered from the big left hook he ate early can be drawn. Whatever the case may be, Haney struggled with the speed and power of Garcia. Ramirez likes to push forward in a similar way, but does not have the physical attributes Garcia does that gave Haney issues.

Coming off the brutal performance against Garcia, fans are not on Haney's side. The matchup is still favorable, and Haney is less than two years removed from a thrilling win over Lomachenko and subsequently dominating Prograis. Ramirez does not have the speed or power to penetrate Haney's bulletproof defense the way Garcia did.

Why Jose Ramirez Will Win

Haney has not fought since the Garcia fight, which completely derailed his career. Despite the loss getting overturned, Haney completely ducked out of the social media scene, with fans berating him left and right for his performance. After he and his father unsuccessfully sued Garcia for battery and fraud, it is impossible to gauge where he is mentally.

While Haney is technically undefeated, he is functionally coming off the first loss of his career. Many previous fighters who took the type of violent losses he suffered against Garcia never came back the same. While Ramirez is not known for having the same kind of power that Garcia hurt him with, he will be the bigger man in the ring with the more aggressive approach.

Breaking down Haney's guard is nearly impossible at times, but Garcia managed to poke holes in it early and often. Garcia hurt Haney early in the first round, sending the then-champion for a loop. Ramirez, a traditionally fast starter, must look to do the same and throw Haney back into that cycle. With Haney potentially doubting himself for the first time in his career, Ramirez must press the entire fight and force him onto his back foot.

Final Devin Haney-Jose Ramirez Prediction & Pick

Coming off the loss to Garcia, fans love to discredit Haney any chance they get. It will be interesting to see how the former two-division champion responds to that performance, but he is being set up for success in every possible way. Ramirez, a former champion, is a name who would add to his resume and has a style that historically Haney has thrived against.

After watching how Garcia seemingly dismantled Haney with ease, Ramirez's aggressive approach is a daunting challenge. But aside from that one fight, Haney has typically been tougher to hit than a mosquito. He limited Prograis to 36 punches in his previous outing, landing a mere 9.9 percent of his output. Haney appeared to underestimate the speed and power of Garcia, but Ramirez does not have either of those threats at his disposal.

While the fight will commence at welterweight, both men have competed in their past few bouts at 140 pounds. Ramirez will have a slight size advantage, but the weight should otherwise not be a concern to either. This is entirely Haney's fight to lose. Unfortunately, the odds are on top of the fight and are not ceding any value.

Final Devin Haney-Jose Ramirez Prediction & Pick: Devin Haney by decision (-360), Over 10.5 rounds (-700)