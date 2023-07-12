West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca has discussed playing for AS Roma next season. The Italian footballer moved to the London Stadium last summer. However, he has been unable to settle in England and is looking to return to his home country.

According to the reports from the La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old has discussed his transfer status and potential return to Italy and AS Roma. “We had a friendly on Monday, and I played 45 minutes,” said the ex-Sassuolo man. “It was the first time back on the pitch after three months of inactivity and meniscus surgery. It was great to be back on the pitch, and I had a really good feeling.”

“Italy? I’ve always had nostalgia and always will. But if I had to go back to Serie A, it wouldn’t be because I failed in England, which isn’t the case. Simply because it would be an incredible opportunity. No, it wouldn’t even be a step backwards for my career: our league remains one of the best.”

“I have always reasoned with my heart and will continue to do so in the future. And you know what are the two colors of my heart. But now I’m a West Ham player and, despite all the rumours, I feel good here.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“AS Roma? It’s my home. And Totti remains my idol as a child. And what player in the world wouldn’t dream of being coached by Mourinho? I am convinced that Mou would stimulate me [at AS Roma], and with him I would improve even more.”

“I spoke to Pellegrini, he’s a friend, and let’s just say we joked around a bit,” he added.

West Ham United are in the Europa League next season after winning their first-ever UEFA Conference League. They have recently sold English midfielder Declan Rice for a record-breaking fee to Arsenal and could be offloading more players before securing additions in this window.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs, on Apple TV.