AS Roma's manager, Jose Mourinho, has voiced his frustration over the club's transfer activities, expressing his dissatisfaction with the lack of substantial signings, reported by goal.com. This comes as Roma's summer transfer efforts have been primarily focused on acquiring players on loan or for free, leaving Mourinho and the team facing challenges as the new season approaches.

While Roma managed to secure centre-back Evan Ndicka and midfielder Houssem Aouar on free transfers, and borrowed right-back Rasmus Kristensen on loan from Leeds United, the club has yet to make a significant signing involving a transfer fee. This void is particularly felt in the striker position, as Roma's forward Tammy Abraham has been sidelined due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Mourinho's frustration was notably highlighted by a recent Instagram post in which he and his staff were seen interacting with an “invisible” player, symbolizing the club's inability to secure a striker after Abraham's injury. Mourinho clarified that the post wasn't meant as a provocation but rather a representation of his sentiment at the time.

Acknowledging the challenges his team faces, Jose Mourinho expressed his frustration about the situation. Despite the difficult circumstances, he clarified that he is not in open conflict with the club, but the lack of transfer activity has left him concerned about the team's prospects for the upcoming season.

Roma's struggles in the transfer market raise concerns about their performance in the upcoming Serie A season. After finishing sixth in the league last term and reaching the Europa League final, the pressure is on for Roma to strengthen their squad before the season kicks off. The team's pre-season preparations conclude with a match against Partizani, followed by their Serie A opener against Salernitana on August 20.