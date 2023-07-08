Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is wanted by AS Roma this summer. The Scotland International developed a special bond with Jose Mourinho while together at Old Trafford.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Mourinho has always spoken highly about the Manchester United academy graduate. After United’s Champions League game against Barcelona in 2019, the Portuguese coach called McTominay “a mad dog.” In the 2017/18 Manchester United awards, Mourinho gave the “Manager’s Player of the Year” award to the Scotland International.

The 26-year-old was handed his senior debut by the current AS Roma manager in 2017, and he has been in and out of the side under all the managers since. McTominay has made 209 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 19 goals. Last season, he featured heavily for Erik ten Hag at the start of the season. However, the signing of Casemiro limited his game time.

Ten Hag has always preferred Fred more than McTominay in games. In the FA Cup final, the Brazilian started against Manchester City. With the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, the Scottish midfielder is expected to fall even further down the pecking order.

A move to AS Roma will see McTominay reunite with former United players like Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling. Giallorossi would have to pay £25m for his services.

AS Roma have struggled to dominate matches in midfield, especially in the Europa League final. They refused to switch to a permanent transfer for Georginio Wijnaldum and would be hoping to find an upgrade on him with McTominay.