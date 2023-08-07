AS Roma‘s head coach, Jose Mourinho, has confirmed his decision to reject two substantial financial offers from Saudi Arabian clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, to remain at the helm of the Italian team. Mourinho's future had been a topic of speculation this summer, with reports suggesting that he might consider a move outside of Europe. However, the “Special One” has clarified that he intends to continue leading Roma for the upcoming season.

Mourinho acknowledged that he had informed Roma's owners about the offers from Saudi clubs, emphasizing his commitment to the team. He mentioned that while he felt a sense of responsibility towards the players and fans, the decision was not solely based on that factor. He referenced his past experience of turning down a lucrative offer to manage the Chinese national team and a club with international players.

When asked if his decision was final, Mourinho indicated that it was not set in stone and hinted at the possibility of reconsidering in the future. He recalled how he had previously declined a remarkable offer from China that was unprecedented in terms of financial terms.

Under Mourinho's guidance, AS Roma clinched victory in the inaugural Europa Conference League in the 2021-2022 season. Despite a loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final on penalties during his second season, the Portuguese coach remains determined to achieve European success with the team. With the likes of Dybala on their side, Roma is preparing to kick off their league campaign against US Salernitana on August 20.

Jose Mourinho's decision to remain at AS Roma is likely to be well-received by the club's supporters as they anticipate another exciting season under his leadership.