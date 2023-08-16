AS Roma have confirmed the return of World Cup winner Leandro Paredes to the club. The Argentine midfielder spent three years in the Italian capital before leaving for Zenit and then Paris Saint Germain (PSG), respectively.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Paredes arrives at AS Roma on a two-year deal from PSG with an option to extend for a further year. The deal is worth €4m from PSG. Paredes has ended a four-year tenure at PSG, which has been unsatisfactory. Now, he returns to Italy with a point to prove.

PSG have issued a statement about Paredes' departure. “After a season spent at Juventus Turin as part of a loan, Leandro Paredes is transferred definitively to AS Roma”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following a rather inconsistent loan spell with Juventus in Turin, the 29-year-old had come back to Paris earlier this summer transfer window. However, his situation remained unchanged as he continued to be overlooked by his management. Despite the arrival of Luis Enrique, Paredes was not in the long-term PSG plans.

As a result, the Argentine national has opted for a return to Italy, where he has arguably played his best football. He is seeking a fresh start in Serie A, which he holds in high regard. AS Roma are prepared to embrace their former player, who returns after winning the World Cup in Qatar last year.

An agreement had been reached between the Ligue 1 giants and Roma's hierarchy, as we previously disclosed. Paredes will be reuniting with Paulo Dybala, who decided to stay in the Italian capital after months of speculation. AS Roma are also set to sign 2016 Euro winner Renato Sanches, who has arrived with the medical alongside Paredes.