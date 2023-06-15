AS Roma superstar Paulo Dybala is set to stay at Stadio Olimpico beyond this summer. The Argentine World Cup winner signed for the Italian Giants on a free transfer last season from Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Dybala is set to snub all the Premier League offers that have come for his signature. The Argentine attacker wants to continue his domestic career in Serie A and will be staying at AS Roma this summer.

The left-footed attacker opened the scoring in the UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla but couldn’t guide his team to victory in the ultimate match. After the match, there were reports of not just Dybala but also manager Jose Mourinho moving away from the club this summer.

However, Mourinho will be staying at AS Roma this summer after Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are set to announce Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager. With the Portuguese coach still up in the air because of the Saudia Arabia links, the Roma hierarchy would hope to provide him with all the necessities in the transfer window. One of Mourinho’s demands would definitely be keeping the Argentine World Cup winner at the club.

Despite not playing much for Argentina in the World Cup, Dybala was one of the standout players for AS Roma in the 2022/23 season. Mourinho has said that a player of his qualities should be in the biggest clubs in the world.

Dybala is currently on vacation in Miami after an exhausting season with the Giallorossi. The Argentine hasn’t responded to any bids or inquiries regarding him this summer. Once his vacation is over, the left-footed attacker will join AS Roma’s pre-season.