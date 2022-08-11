Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes

In the anime, after twenty years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team Mystery Gift codes as they come out. Although originally intended for Japanese fans, anyone redeeming the codes on their localized Pokemon Sword and Shield copies should still be able to get the Pokemon.

Ash Ketchum Pokemon Journey Championship Team Mystery Gift Codes

There are a total of six Pokemon to redeem, although the World Cap Pikachu is only available for those who get the Mystery Gift Code from theaters when they watch one of the three films featured in the 25th anniversary Pokémon movie celebration. Meanwhile, the other five can be found below:

Dracovish – TBD (August 12)

Dragonite – TBD (August 26)

Gengar – TBD (September 2)

Sirfetch’d – TBD (September 9)

Lucario – TBD (September 16)

Some fun facts about the Pokemon you’ll redeem above: they all come at Level 80 upon redeeming them, will have their original anime air date as their Trainer ID, and as for the World Cap Pikachu, it’ll be wearing Ash’s cap as seen in the anime.

Pokemon Sword and Shield came out for the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019, and was one of the weakest games in the lineup in terms of critical perception, heavily criticized for its lack of polish and depth. Still, the game performed well commercially, selling over 24.27 million copies worldwide, and spawning a pair of expansion pack DLC.

A better-received Pokemon title, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, came out three years later in Early 2022. The seventh generation of Pokemon games is due to come out later this year called Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Both games are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.