Week 11 of the college football season is almost upon us, and the intensity continues to ramp every week as we get closer and closer to the end of the season. This was a big week as the first College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and now every contender knows where they stand in terms of whether or not they are in the projected field. One team that is hoping to find a way into the College Football Playoff is the Boise State football team. The Broncos are led by Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty, and they are taking on Nevada this weekend.

The Boise State football team is in good position to make the College Football Playoff right now, and if they win out, they should be in. With this new CFP format, the highest ranked non-power four team will get an automatic bid. The Broncos are currently that team as they are ranked #12 in the country. If they win out, they should be in, but they will get every team's best shot for the rest of the year. Nevada is hoping to play spoiler this weekend.

Before we talk more about Ashton Jeanty and his predictions for this performance, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Nevada is hoping to play spoiler

At this point in the season, there isn't much that the Nevada football team has to play for. The Wolfpack are currently 3-7 on the year. They obviously aren't in position to have a chance at a conference title or the playoff, and with seven losses, they aren't going to make a bowl game either. However, they do have a chance to spoil Boise State's season.

The Nevada football team has nothing to lose this weekend. They are big underdogs and there isn't any pressure on them. That could end up being a gift.

Boise State needs to win out

If the Boise State football team wins out, they will make their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos are currently 7-1, and their lone loss came on the road against the #1 team in the country, Oregon. The Broncos have just four games left in the regular season, and only one of them is against a team with a winning record. That team is San Jose State.

Boise State is clearly in prime position to make the College Football Playoff. They will be heavy favorites in each of their remaining games, but crazy things happen in college football. They need to come ready to go for each contest.

The Broncos have been led by running back Ashton Jeanty this season, and he is one of the current contenders for the Heisman trophy. Here are three predictions for his performance against Nevada:

Ashton Jeanty will score three touchdowns

Ashton Jeanty has had a couple quiet games in a row now, and he is due for a monster performance this weekend. To clarify, quiet for him would still be a big game for other people, but based on how he has played this year, his past two games haven't been as explosive. That won't be the case weekend. Three touchdowns for Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty will have over 200 yards rushing

Ashton Jeanty has had over 200 yards rushing in multiple games this season, and he will do it again this weekend. Nevada isn't a good team and they will not have an answer for Jeanty. The only reason he might miss out on 200 is if he sits early because of a big Boise State lead.

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will win big

Boise State will have no problem with Nevada this weekend thanks to a big day from Jeanty. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos have a close call or two down the stretch this season, but it won't happen this weekend. Boise State wins 45-13.

Nevada and Boise State will kick off at 6:00 PM MT on Saturday from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The game will be airing on Fox, and the Broncos are currently favored by 24 points.

Week 11 college football preview

Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State football team hosting Nevada will be a fun matchup to watch, and there are a lot of other good ones this weekend as well. ESPN's College GameDay is heading Baton Rouge for a huge showdown between Alabama and LSU, and that is the biggest game of the week. Here are some other good ones:

There are a couple noteworthy matchups in the ACC this weekend. First, Clemson is hitting the road to take on Virginia Tech and the Tigers need to win if they want to keep ACC title hopes alive. Also, 1-8 Florida State is taking on #10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish aren't in a conference, but this was expected to be one of the biggest games of the season for the ACC because of the Seminoles' preseason expectations. It is obviously a must-win for Notre Dame now.

Moving over to the Big 12, we have a couple a big ones as Colorado is taking on Texas Tech, and the other big game this weekend is a rivalry battle in the state of Utah. BYU is going up against Utah on the road and the Cougars are hoping to improve to 9-0 on the season with a win.

In the Big Ten, there aren't a ton big games this weekend. #8 Indiana is hosting Michigan as the Hoosiers look to stay undefeated, and #6 Penn State is hoping to bounce back from last week's Ohio State loss as they are hosting Washington under the lights.

Lastly, in the SEC, there are two huge games with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. We already touched on LSU-Alabama being the biggest game of the week, and then Georgia is going on the road to take on Ole Miss. The Rebels need a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The games get more important every week, and there are a lot of games this week that will have a big impact on the rest of the year. Enjoy another fun week of college football!