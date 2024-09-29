Boise State football is having a great season riding on the back on RB Ashton Jeanty. The junior running back is one of the best players in college football right now. Jeanty is now getting Heisman attention after delivering another impressive performance on Saturday against Washington State.

Jeanty ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns as Boise State crushed Washington State 45-24 on Saturday night.

Jeanty entered the game with 195.3 rushing yards per game and quickly went on to extend that average. On Boise State's fourth offensive play, Jeanty broke four tackles to escape for a 64-yards touchdown run. He was dominant on his 26 rushes, averaging just under 10 yards per carry on a huge sample size.

“He was relentless,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “Talk about a guy who puts his team on his back, loves this team, and will find a way to score because that's what the team needs — that's Ashton. When your best players are your hardest workers, you've always got a shot.”

Jeanty recorded his fourth 200-yard rushing game on Saturday, which ties a Boise State school record. He will surely look to break this record later this season.

Even the opposition couldn't ignore how well Jeanty played on Saturday.

“We just got beat in all three phases, and pretty decisively,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. “Jeanty was incredible. Ten yards a carry. Obviously you've got to hold him to less than that if you want to win the football game.”

Does Boise State football's Ashton Jeanty have a real shot at winning the Heisman Trophy?



Does Jeanty actually have a real chance of winning the Heisman Trophy? It seems like he is trending in that direction.

Ashton Jeanty made some real headway in muscling his way into the Heisman conversation on Saturday.

Coming into this weekend, Jeanty's Heisman odds were +2000 on most sportsbooks. However, following Saturday's epic performance, Jeanty's Heisman odds have surged to +900, which is fourth overall per BetMGM.

Jeanty currently has 82 carries for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns so far this season. He is averaging a ridiculous 10.3 yards per carry, which has him on a pace to continue smashing records all season long.

Jeanty's main competition for the Heisman Trophy are some of the country's other elite talents. QBs Jalen Milroe and Cam Ward are the current frontrunners along with Colorado's versatile two-way player Travis Hunter.

Ashton Jeanty may not be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but at this point it would be a surprise if he does not capture at least one vote.