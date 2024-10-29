ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top Mountain West teams face off as San Diego State visits Boise State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Diego State-Boise State prediction and pick.

San Diego State comes into the game sitting at 3-4 on the year, but 2-0 in the Mountain West. They opened up with a win over Texas A&M-Commerce. San Diego State would then lose three straight games, losing to Oregon State, Cal, and Central Michigan. Last time out they faced Washington State. San Diego State had the 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter but would give up two touchdowns, falling 29-26.

Meanwhile, Boise State has not lost since week two. That week, they fell to Oregon 37-34 as Oregon tied the game with just under ten minutes to play, and then hit a game-winning goal as time expired. Last time out, they would face UNLV on the road. Boise State was down going into the fourth quarter, but a one-yard run by Ashton Jeanty would give them the lead, and the 29-24 victory.

Here are the San Diego State-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-Boise State Odds

San Diego State: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Boise State: -23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 56.5 (-105)

Under: 56.5 (-115)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Danny O’Neil has led the San Diego State offense. He has completed 109 of 174 passes this year for 1,240 yards and six touchdowns. Further, he has thrown just two interceptions this year. He has also thrown just two interceptions this year. O’Neil has been sacked 13 times this year.

The top receiver this year has been Louis Brown IV. He has 23 receptions for 379 yards on the season while scoring twice. Meanwhile, Ja’Shaun Poke has 34 receptions for 270 yards but has not scored this year. Jordan Napiter has 17 receptions this year, for 269 yards and three scored, while Nate Bennett has 13 receptions for 238 yards and a score. In the running game, Marquez Cooper leads the way. He has 169 carries this year for 748 yards. Further, he has scored eight times on the year.

San Diego State is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 91st in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 93rd against the run while sitting 74th against the pass. Trey White has led the way. He is tied for second on the team in tackles while having 11.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, JD Coffey III leads the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup, an interception, and a touchdown. Chris Johnson has also been solid, tied for second on the team in tackles while having three pass breakups, an interception, and three forced fumbles.

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Maddux Madsen has led the way for Boise State at quarterback. He has completed 120 of 193 passes for 1,482 yards and 13 touchdowns. Furthermore, he has been intercepted just twice while being sacked four times. Madsen also has two rushing touchdowns this year. His top target has been Cameron Camper. Camper comes in with 28 receptions for 477 yards and four scores. Further, tight end Matt Lauter has been solid. He has 24 receptions for 297 yards and four scores as well. Austin Bolt has also made some big plays. He has just nine receptions but for 122 yards and three scores.

Still, the focus of the Boise State offense is Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty comes into the game with 159 carries for 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns. That is good for 8.7 yards per carry this year, while he has scored, on average 2.57 touchdowns per game on the ground this year. Jeanty also has 50 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown this year.

Boise State is 80th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 79th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 24th against the run while sitting 125th against the pass. Still, Boise State is second in the nation in sack rate this year. Ahmed Hassanein leads the way with seven sacks, while Jayden Virgin-Morgan has 6.5 sacks on the year. Further, Seyi Oladipo has four sacks this year.

Final San Diego State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State has been keeping games close. They have covered in four straight games, covering in four of seven overall. As they have covered, the defense has stepped up, with the under hitting in four of seven games this year. Meanwhile, Boise State has covered in four of seven games this year, and three of the last four. Still, they are just 1-3 when the spread is more than 20 points. While San Diego State will struggle is Ashton Jeanty, they have a strong enough defense to keep it close.

Final San Diego State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +23.5 (-110)