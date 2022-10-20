Aston Villa fires Steven Gerrard amid poor start to Premier League campaign

Aston Villa FC announced on Thursday evening that manager Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. The move comes on the heels of the embarrassing 3-0 defeat on the road at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Thursday.

Gerrard departs Aston Villa just 11 games into the 2022-23 Premier League season, with the club sitting in 17th place, very much at risk of relegation barring a turnaround. Aston Villa has recorded only nine points on the season, with two wins, three draws, and six losses to their name. The club has been outscored by nine goals thus far, having scored seven and conceded 16.

Gerrard only took over as the Aston Villa manager less than one year ago, joining the club after a terrific showing in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers FC. Gerrard was appointed manager of Aston Villa on November 11, 2021, and has now been canned 11 months later.

Across 40 league matches in charge of Villa, Gerrard led the team to 13 wins, eight draws, and 19 losses. The club finished 14th in the league last year, and despite some significant acquisitions in the summer transfer window, including making the deal to sign Phillipe Coutinho permanent, the team has not been able to compete in 2022-23.

The loss to Fulham on Thursday was the final straw in Gerrard’s managerial reign at Aston Villa. Despite his incredible success with Rangers, he was unable to replicate that same product in the English Premier League, and his tenure with the club has concluded after less than a full calendar year.