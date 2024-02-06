As Aston Villa's Women's team is gearing up for FA WSL Cup clash against Brighton, Rachel Daly accidentally struck her teammate Alisha Lehmann

Aston Villa‘s Women's team is gearing up for a crucial FA WSL Cup quarter-final clash against Brighton, and the training sessions are in full swing, filled with laughter and banter, reported by GOAL. However, one training incident took a humorous turn as England's Rachel Daly accidentally struck her teammate Alisha Lehmann in the face with a wayward ball.

As preparations intensify for the upcoming cup fixture, Rachel Daly, a key figure in Villa's attack, showcased her striking prowess during training. Attempting a precise volley towards a distant mini goal, Daly's accuracy found an unintended target—Alisha Lehmann. The Swiss forward, unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time, got hit on the back by Daly's well-struck shot.

Despite the unexpected mishap, Daly maintained a lighthearted approach and swiftly took to social media to apologize to Lehmann, expressing a humorous side to the incident. The forward's ability to find humor in the situation underscores the positive atmosphere within the team as they prepare for a crucial stage in the FA WSL Cup.

Looking ahead to the quarter-final clash against Brighton, both Alisha Lehmann and Rachel Daly aim to channel their on-field chemistry to secure a victory. Aston Villa Women's team, currently positioned eighth in the WSL table, seeks to regain momentum after a draw against Bristol City in their recent league outing. With just one win in their last four games across all competitions, the upcoming cup fixture presents an opportunity for Villa to reignite their spark in the 2024 season.