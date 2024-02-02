Aston Villa sensation Alisha Lehmann has dazzled fans with her latest Instagram story, showing a glamorous makeover

Aston Villa sensation Alisha Lehmann has dazzled fans with her latest Instagram story, showing a glamorous makeover featuring stunning curly hair and flawless makeup. The Swiss star, known for her skills on the field, took to social media to showcase a different side of her personality, capturing attention with her impeccable style.

Lehmann's Instagram story provides a glimpse of her rocking elegant curls, different from her usual look, joined by a full face of makeup that highlights her features. The football star's off-pitch elegance has resonated with fans, earning admiration for her fashion-forward choices and the ability to seamlessly switch between the fierce athlete on the field and the glamorous personality off it.

As Lehmann graces Instagram with her new appearance, fans eagerly await her on-field performance as Aston Villa gears up to face Bristol City in the Women's Super League (WSL). The clash promises to be an exciting battle, with Lehmann's dynamic skills and goal-scoring prowess likely to play a crucial role for Villa.

While Lehmann embraces the glamour spotlight on social media, her focus will undoubtedly shift to the football pitch as she aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming WSL fixture. The Swiss forward's ability to shine both on and off the field shows her status as a multifaceted athlete, capturing the hearts of fans beyond the boundaries of football.

Alisha Lehmann and Aston Villa aim to leave their mark in the WSL clash against Bristol City, where the football star will bring her A-game to help Villa's pursuit of success in the league.