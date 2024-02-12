Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann finds herself in a sticky situation as a controversial decision by the Swiss Federal Council on Women's Euro

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann finds herself in a sticky situation as a controversial decision by the Swiss Federal Council to reduce funding for the 2025 Women's European Championship in Switzerland, reported by GOAL.

The Federal Council's move to cut funds for the Euros, where Alisha Lehmann is set to be a main figure, has been described as a “catastrophe.” Originally allocated 15 million Swiss Francs (£13.5m), the budget has been slashed to 4 million Swiss Francs (£3.6m), sparking widespread criticism.

Corina Gredig, co-president of the parliamentary group “Euro 25,” showed outrage, emphasizing that a smaller budget could adversely impact the tournament's atmosphere. Meanwhile, Matthias Aebischer, president of the parliamentary sports group, highlighted the negative message this decision sends to aspiring young female players, considering it the wrong message for those looking to enter the sport.

Katharina Ali-Oesch, a local councilor in Thun, voiced pure disappointment, saying that the federal government's decision poses significant challenges for everyone involved. The 2025 Women's European Championship is slated to take place in eight Swiss cities, with reduced funds casting a shadow over the tournament's organization and potential success.

The cut in funding not only raises concerns about the promotion of women's football in Switzerland but also sends a negative message about the importance of the women's game. The financial limits could impact the smooth execution of the tournament, especially as Switzerland beat out strong competitors like France, Poland, and a joint Scandinavian bid to host the event.

With the 14th edition scheduled to kick off on July 2, 2025, featuring 16 teams, England aims to defend its title. However, the controversy surrounding the funding cut creates uncertainty about the tournament's future and its ability to showcase women's football in Switzerland.