Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann marked her 25th birthday with a celebration featuring a private show from none other than Troy the Magician

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann marked her 25th birthday with an enchanting celebration featuring a private show from none other than Troy the Magician, reported by GOAL. The Swiss forward was not alone in enjoying the magical spectacle, as her partner Douglas Luiz was also captivated by the illusions on display.

Lehmann's milestone birthday on January 21 was met with a glamorous party organized in her honor. Among the attendees was Douglas Luiz, confirming the rekindling of the Brazilian midfielder's romance with his club colleague in Aston Villa. Adding a touch of magic to the festivities, Troy the Magician, a London-based Arsenal supporter, was invited to perform for the birthday girl.

During the private show, Lehmann, known for her prowess on the field, was left astonished by Troy's magical feats. Luiz, too, was left gobsmacked by the artful illusions, showcasing the power of Troy's enchanting performance. Lehmann's reactions ranged from jaw-dropping amazement to hearty laughter, clearly enjoying the special treat crafted for her significant day.

While celebrating off the field, Alisha Lehmann is gearing up for more reasons to rejoice on the pitch in the upcoming weeks. Despite Aston Villa's recent defeat against Manchester United in their last Women's Super League appearance, Lehmann's association with the celebrity coach role at Streets United, a team in the Baller League, has been on a winning streak with two victories in the inaugural competition in Germany. The magical birthday celebration sets the tone for Lehmann's aspirations both on and off the field in the days to come.