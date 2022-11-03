Astros fan Jim McIngvale aka Mattress Mack’s beef with Phillies fans takes major Eagles turn

Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack, seems to have put an end to his beef with Philadelphia Phillies fans. McIngvale, a Houston Astros superfan, was the target of some relentless heckling during his trip to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series. Mattress Mack snapped, cursing out the fan for his tireless Astros hate. But the beef between the Astros fan and Phillies fans may have met its match. And the Philadelphia Eagles had everything to do with it.

Wait what? That’s right, Jim McIngvale is going to be making a lot of Phillies and Eagles fans happy with his latest move, revealed on his Facebook page. Mattress Mack is giving away 18 tickets to the Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and Eagles, as reported by Josh Criswell of Chron.

“We’re going to invite nine pair of Eagles fans who live in Houston to call Gerald’s number. His number is 832-673-1532. Tell Gerald why you’re a huge Eagles fan, and he’ll vet you out,” McIngvale said. “If you vet out, he will give nine pair of tickets out to Eagles fans to go to our suite. All the while, go Stros! Go Texans!”

How’s that for a plot twist! Jim McIngvale is extending an olive branch to Phillies fans in the form of Eagles tickets! Now that’s the way to get to the heart of a Philly sports fan, especially one who is enjoying the success of both squads, who will each be playing on Thursday night.

But don’t expect Mattress Mack to be changing his allegiances anytime soon, as the Astros fan made sure to throw in his World Series support for Houston as well as his Thursday Night Football support for the Texans.

If Jim McIngvale can do this for Phillies fans after the hostility he faced, then anyone can do anything.