The Philadelphia Eagles may need to sign another Jalen Hurts weapon, and one of his teammates may be ready for another big year. Also, Saquon Barkley dropped a revelation about division rivals, the Commanders and Cowboys.

Barkley laid down the perceived diss he got from those teams, according to a TikTok post by jankyrondoclips via a post on X by Brandon.

Saquon Barkley says that the #Commanders did not reach out to him when he was a free agent

“Nah, never heard a word from Commanders or Dallas. That’s why it’s BTA when I see them”

Which team dissed Eagles RB Saquon Barkley more?

The easy answer is the Cowboys, according to nbcsports.com.

“The Commanders weren’t in position to make a run at an elite running back,” Mike Florio wrote. “The Cowboys were, especially with Tony Pollard leaving in free agency for the Titans.

“Dallas rightfully was criticized at the time for not showing interest in former Titans running back Derrick Henry. (He) was interested in playing for the Cowboys. Dallas didn’t catch much flak for not pursuing Saquon. There’s no guarantee it would have worked nearly as well for Saquon in Dallas as it has in Philadelphia. And he definitely wouldn’t have had the kind of individual and team success with the Giants that he had with the Eagles.”

Of course, the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2024. And Barkley had huge fingerprints on the terrific season. And he could run it back in 2025, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. He said he has given his body time to rest after the big workload last season.

“But the beauty of it is,” Barkley said. “I don’t know how many touches I had (482 in the regular season and postseason). Nor how many yards (2,857 from scrimmage). But it doesn’t feel like it. I feel really good.

“(And) I feel like I’m entering my prime. I just gotta continue to have the mindset of listening to everyone, buying into whatever they want me to do. Whatever they want me to do, try to do it at the best of my ability.”