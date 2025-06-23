After winning the big game this year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be an author, as the Super Bowl 59 MVP announced he wrote a children's book on the Today Show.

Hurts made the announcement of his new book, which is titled Better Than a Touchdown, on the Today Show. The Eagles posted a video of Hurts discussing it on their social media platforms. The book is available to pre-order via Penguin Random House, and it will cost $19.99.

“It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book; today, that dream finally comes true,” said Hurts. “My debut book, Better Than a Touchdown, is available for pre-order.

“With this book, I'm excited to extend some of my lessons learned throughout my journey to the next generation. And hopefully, it strikes a chord of resilience and encourages our kids, the reader, whomever, to believe in themselves. I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the lessons learned, the mentorship, and books just like mine,” Hurts continued.

The synopsis, per Penguin Random House, reads: “Jalen is so excited for the new school year because this is the year he’ll finally get to try out for the football team! But when he arrives at school, he learns the unthinkable—that the football team has been cut. He and his friends are devastated. But Jalen isn’t ready to give up, and with some advice from some friends, maybe—just maybe—they can save the day.”

Article Continues Below

Jalen Hurts' impressive resume over the last year with the Eagles has grown, especially with the announcement of his book. He now heads into his sixth year in the NFL as a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, thwarting their three-peat attempt. In Super Bowl 57, the Eagles were beaten by the Chiefs to start their quest for three in a row.

In 2024, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 15 games. It was an improvement over his 2023 season, during which he threw 16 interceptions. He did, however, add another 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

He was named Super Bowl 59 MVP after throwing 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Hurts also scored a rushing touchdown on top of his 72 yards on the ground.