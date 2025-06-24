What is the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest need heading into the 2025 NFL season?

Do the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions still need another pass catcher to really take their aerial offense over the top and finally reach a proper 50-50 pass-rush parity? Or how about a veteran safety like Justin Simmons, who can bring his previous experience playing for Vic Fangio to really take the offense over the top? How about the best guard left on the market to really guarantee a top rushing offense? Or even a veteran return man to finally give Michael Clay's unit an edge without making Cooper DeJean challenge Travis Hunter for the most snaps played by any cornerback in the NFL?

Based on which players are currently available and the Eagles' own needs, their best shot at improving the roster heading into the fall might actually be on the edge, as the team simply has more available snaps than proven commodities at the position and could capitalize on the multiple talented options still available on the open market.

The Eagles' pass rush is largely unproven

In 2024, the Eagles were able to get away with having an average pass rush thanks to the dominant play of Jalen Carter in the interior and their overall defensive cohesion under Fangio. Their big-money free agent addition, Bryce Huff, ended up being a bust, they lost Brandon Graham down the stretch to a torn triceps in November, and even their established players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat only turned in 17.5 sacks combined between the regular season and the playoffs.

In 2025, the Eagles lost three of their top six defensive linemen, with Huff, Williams and Sweat finding new homes, while Graham rode off into the greener pastures of retirement, and in their place, Howie Roseman added two free agents, Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, on prove-it deals plus two Day 3 draft picks with no guarantee they will start right away.

Now granted, the Eagles did have a number of young bright spots in 2024 who should take steps forward alongside Carter moving forward, with Nolan Smith establishing himself as a bona fide starter, Jalyx Hunt and Moro Ojomo shining in the playoffs, and even Jordan Davis flashing some three-down potential after only dominating against the run over his first few years in the NFL.

Still, unless Uche or Ojulari really looks like a guy at defensive end, the Eagles really only have two players they know definitively can succeed in Fangio's system. Fortunately, the free agent market is filled with quality veteran pass rushers who might want to give it one final go in the pursuit of a Super Bowl win, including a few who have pre-existing experience playing in Fangio's system.

Free agency is loaded with interesting pass rushers

With training camp still weeks away, there are a number of interesting players available in free agency, especially at edge rusher. The most storied name on the list is Von Miller, who will eventually land in the Hall of Fame when his NFL career, which will hit Year 15 this fall, comes to an end. Miller, like Justin Simmons, played under Fangio in Denver, and while he hasn't turned in an elite season in years now, with his last really effective season coming during his first season with the Bills, he could still handle a few hundred snaps a year as a pass rusher opposite Smith, Hunt, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

Another interesting option is Za'Darius Smith, the inside-out pass rusher who was actually linked to Philadelphia last year as a potential trade target. Originally expected to form a 1-2 punch with Aidan Hutchenson as a member of the Detroit Lions, Smith ultimately couldn't get the team over the hump on his own, and now finds himself looking for a new home ahead of Year 11. Like Brandon Graham, Smith can rush inside or out and is capable of playing on passing and run downs, as opposed to being a pass rush specialist only.

Factor in former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, long-time Washington Commanders rusher Preston Smith, and Josh Uche's former Patriots teammate Matt Judon, and the Eagles have a wealth of potential pass rushers to add to their roster if they so choose.

Will the Eagles add another rusher to their defense before Week 1? More likely than not, they will, as injuries happen, and agents of veterans become more interested in getting their clients signed as the NFL landscape shakes out. With a Super Bowl on their resume and a talented defense with a clear track record of success, the Eagles are perfectly positioned to further fortify their defensive front heading into Week 1.