Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce went viral recently after showing off an American flag-themed Speedo. Although many found the images and videos hilarious, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has a different take.

Brown, who is 36 years old, criticized Kelce for displaying himself in a Speedo. The reason is, the former Eagles star was attending an annual fundraising event for the Eagles Autism Foundation in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Brown felt it was hypocritical of people calling him “crazy” after Jason Kelce was praised and adored by people at the charity event for people with autism for wearing the bare minimum.

“Jason Kelce getting naked for r******* kids but I’m the crazy one…”

Brown's comment sparked a string of people also criticizing Kelce, as individuals questioned why the former Super Bowl-winning center would strip down to a Speedo at a charity event. Although the event was being held in a bar and there seemed to be no children in sight, some sports fans didn't care to see Jason Kelce in a Speedo and agreed with Antonio Brown's take. The photo shared on social media was a bit revealing.

Jason Kelce at the Eagles Autism Foundation event.

Either way, nobody at the event seemed to be upset about Kelce's attire. He went along with the rest of the evening, attending the event and partying with Eagles fans at the Sea Isle City bar.

But Jason Kelce, along with his brother Travis, has boomed in popularity outside of football lately. Their fandom truly stepped to another level after the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end went public with his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

As for Jason Kelce, he's seemingly enjoying the retired life. After playing 13 seasons in the league, Kelce ended his career with one Super Bowl ring, six First Team All-Pros, and seven Pro Bowl appearances.