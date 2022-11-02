World Series Odds: Astros vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The World Series will continue with game four between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Houston finds themselves in a tough spot, down two games to one after a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia. Houston entered the World Series undefeated in the postseason, but are now two games from elimination. Winning one game will ensure that this series returns to Houston.

Philadelphia is a city set to explode, with a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Actually, two different times the crowd at Citizens Bank erupted enough to register as earthquakes. Now, the team is in a position to finish the series with two victories in their home ballpark.

Here are the Astros-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Astros-Phillies Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+158)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Houston will send Christian Javier to the mound in this one, looking to even the series. Javier has pitched to a 1.35 ERA with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings. This will be Javier’s third appearance and second start of the postseason. In 26.2 career postseason innings, Javier has pitched to a 2.70 ERA, striking out 39 batters. Javier’s 33.2 percent strikeout rate in the regular season ranked in the 94th percentile in the league. Javier is basically a two-pitch pitcher, featuring a fastball or slider over 80 percent of the time. Batters have hit under .200 combined against those two offerings. Houston’s bullpen has been great, with an 0.81 ERA in 44.1 innings, striking out 56 batters. Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressley, Ryne Stanek, Jose Urquidy, and Hunter Brown have yet to allow a run this postseason. The five pitchers have combined to fire 25 shutout innings with 34 strikeouts.

The offense fell quiet last night, but there are plenty of threats. Alex Bregman, Jeremy Pena, and Kyle Tucker each have hit three home runs to lead the team. Pena also leads the team with five doubles. Yul Gurriel is now up to 43 plate appearances this postseason without a strikeout, leading the team with a .333 batting average, adding two home runs. Yordan Alvarez is due to break out of his slump, which extends back to the ALDS. Alvarez is hitting .200 overall this postseason with two home runs but is just 4-32 since game two of the ALDS. Alvarez still leads the team with six walks. Houston has hit fifteen home runs with a .225 batting average as a team.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Nola will take the mound, bringing a 4.57 postseason ERA with him. Nola has struck out 23 batters in 21.2 innings. Nola was roughed up in game one, giving up five runs in just 4.1 innings while striking out five. Nola’s 3.6 percent walk rate in the regular season ranked in the 99th percentile. The second time around will allow Nola to adjust his struggles from game one. Whether those adjustments are made or not will determine the fate of Philadelphia in this one. Philadelphia’s bullpen has pitched to a 2.45 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 55 innings this postseason. Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado, two key Philadelphia relievers, have not pitched in four days, rarely extended rest in the postseason. The rainout mixed with a convincing 7-0 victory last night sets up Rob Thompson’s bullpen advantageously.

Philadelphia exploded for five home runs last night, including a moonshot from Kyle Schwarber. Philadelphia has now mashed 22 home runs this postseason. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins lead the team with six home runs, while Harper leads with ten RBI while slashing .382/.414/.818. Schwarber has now hit four home runs with twelve walks and three stolen bases. Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh got in on the fun last night as well, belting home runs to pad the Philadelphia lead. Nick Castellanos made yet another diving play in the outfield last night and has added four doubles at the plate. Harper leads the team with six doubles, while Bohm is second with five. Of his 21 hits, twelve have gone for extra bases for Bryce Harper. JT Realmuto is hitting .245 with a double and three home runs, plus his usual dominant defense behind the plate. Whether Lance McCullers was tipping pitches or not is irrelevant to the fact that Philadelphia looked comfortable and confident in the batter’s box.

Final Astros-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Well, I was flat-out wrong last night. Maybe there is something to the comfortability and rowdiness of Citizens Bank Park. I won’t make the same mistake again.

Final Astros-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia +1.5 (-192), over 7.5 (+100)