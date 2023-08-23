The Houston Astros have activated Jose Abreu from the 10-day IL, according to the team. Jose Abreu will return to the lineup Wednesday night for the Astros' game against the Boston Red Sox. In order to make room for Abreu on the roster, Houston sent David Hensley back to Triple-A.

Abreu is set to make his return exactly two weeks after he last played in a game. The Astros' first baseman had been on the IL because of a back injury. An MRI revealed that Abreu had lumbar spine inflammation. The veteran received two cortisone shots in his back, which had been ailing him for some time.

Before going on the IL, Abreu had been performing well below expectations. The 2020 AL MVP told reporters that his back injury shouldn't be used to excuse his struggles at the plate.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

For the 2023 MLB season, Abreu is hitting .213/.291/.343. Abreu's stats got even worse before he was placed on the IL. Since July 30, Abreu has three hits in 35 at-bats and no RBI.

The Astros are hoping that Abreu can come close to returning to his old form down the stretch of the season. Houston is coming off a pivotal three-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. The Astros have rebounded to beat the Astros in back-to-back games.

The Astros are a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West. Houston is only a half-game ahead of Seattle in the divisional race. The Toronto Blue Jays are a game behind the Astros in the race for the AL's final playoff spot.