The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros square off as the Astros try to win a series Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game,

The Red Sox have hit .284 in the two games this series. Adam Duvall has five hits, including two doubles, and two home runs. Those are the only two home runs the Red Sox have hit this series. Six different players on the Red Sox have multiple hits in the two games played. Boston has given up 11 earned runs in 16 innings pitched. They have walked eight and struck out 14, as well.

The Astros are batting .324 in the two games played this series. Alex Bregman has four hits, including one double, and four runs scored. Yainer Diaz, Kyle Tucker, and Chas McCormick each hit home runs in the previous two games. McCormick has two of them. On the mound, the Astros have allowed just seven earned runs in 18 innings pitched. They have 19 strikeouts to just six walks, and they have a 1.50 WHIP. Justin Verlander recorded a quality start on Tuesday night.

Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox while Jose Urquidy will take the mound for Houston.

Here are the Red Sox-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+160)

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

TV: NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Sale has not pitched bad since coming off the IL. However, he has not gone deep into either game since being back. He has pitched just nine innings in the two games. His other numbers are very good, though. In those nine innings, Sale has allowed just three hits, and struck out 10. If Sale can go a little deeper into this game, they Red Sox will be on track to cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros will need their offense to go off in this game. Urquidy is prone to giving up some runs, so Houston will need to score some runs to win this game. They are facing a left-handed pitcher, so that is a positive for them. Houston hits over .270 against lefties this season. Five different batters on the Astros are batting over .300 against lefties on the season. That kind of production is exactly what the Astros need in this one. If they can get some hits, and score four or five runs, Houston will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

This would have been a great matchup if both pitchers were not dealing with some injuries. It should be a close game, though. When it comes down to picking a winner, I am not sure if we can trust Chris Sale to go deep into the game. Boston's bullpen is already a little spent, so having to use more arms in this game could hurt them. That is why I will be betting on the Astros to win this game and cover the spread. Especially because they are the underdogs.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros +1.5 (-194), Over 8.5 (-122)