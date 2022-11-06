Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat

The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman and the veterans gave way to Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez as the team’s lead difference-makers.

Bregman gave it his all in the World Series, especially on his final at-bat where he tried getting to second base but was narrowly called out. The play resulted in the Astros’ third baseman injuring his finger. He showed reporters after the game that he couldn’t bend it.

“Good thing the Astros won: Alex Bregman says he broke his left index finger sliding into second trying to stretch a single to a double. Returned for last inning in field,” writes Gabe Lacques of USA TODAY. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado also played through injury, though he had a broken hand.

In the World Series, Bregman had five hits and four walks, including a home run in Game 2. The Astros veteran handled the hot corner well as Houston continued its case to be considered a dynasty.