As expected, the Houston Astros offered star third basemen Alex Bregman a qualifying offer ahead of his upcoming free agency. Bregman has made his decision about whether or not to accept it.

Not surprisingly, Bregman rejected the one-year, $21.05 million offer ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to return to the Astros according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. That means that Bregman will remain a free agent, and can now sign with any of the 30 Major League teams.

Bregman, who is represented by super agent Scott Boras, is reportedly seeking a deal similar to San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado's 11-year, $350 million contract. Based on that desire, there was no way that Bregman would ever consider accepting the Astros' qualifying offer.

Last season, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 while hitting 26 home runs and the first Gold Glove award of his career. Throughout his career, Bregman has been named an All-Star twice, won a Silver Slugger, and played a key role in the Astros' World Series victories in 2017 and 2022.

Even if Machado's gigantic 11-year, $350 million contract is not possible for Bregman, he should be able to secure a shorter-term contract similar to what the San Francisco Giants recently gave third baseman Matt Chapman, a six-year, $151 million contract.

How does the qualifying offer work in Major League Baseball?

The qualifying offer exists in Major League Baseball to help gives team potential draft pick compensation for outgoing free agents. Teams can offer their free agents a one-year “qualifying offer” for the mean salary fo the top-125 highest paid players. This year, that figure was $21.05 million.

The compensatory draft pick that the team receives if the free agent rejects the qualifying offer depends on their competitive balance tax status. Because the Astros have a high enough payroll and currently pay the competitive balance tax, the compensatory pick they would receive if they are unable to re-sign Bregman would come after the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

13 players were extended a qualifying offer this offseason. Of the 13, only one, Cincinatti Reds pitcher Nick Martinez, accepted it. All others declined and became free agents. Including Martinez, only 14 players have ever accepted the qualifying offer since it was introduced in 2012.

For many players like Bregman, the qualifying offer is all but a formality and a way for their potential former teams to recoup some value before losing them in free agency.