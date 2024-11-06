The Houston Astros have a franchise cornerstone hitting free agency this offseason. Alex Bregman needs a new contract and the intention for both sides is to maintain their relationship. Astros general manager Dana Brown came to the GM Meetings with a positive update on the Alex Bregman contract discussion. Chandler Rome from The Athletic posted his comments on social media.

Dana Brown said he has had “productive” conversations with Scott Boras regarding Alex Bregman,” Rome reported. “Brown declined to say whether a formal offer was made, but added ‘our biggest priority is third base, without a doubt. We’d love to have Alex Bregman back. It’s our biggest priority'”

Bregman was drafted by the Astros second overall in 2015. He was a star at LSU and immediately became a mainstay on a dynastic Houston team. The third baseman rose to stardom on the 2017 World Series team and was a part of each subsequent ALCS appearance. Despite the team taking a step back in 2024, they want their franchise third baseman back.

Bregman was not part of the problem for the Astros this season. He won the Gold Glove and posted a 118 OPS+ at the plate. Having veterans like Bregman and Jose Altuve will help usher their young prospects along and keep their championship window open.

Astros can keep Bregman while improving other areas

Every American League team will still be afraid of the Astros come October 2025. Despite their loss to the Tigers in the Wild Card Series this year, they have still earned that respect. Their run of seven straight years in the ALCS and four pennants was built on the core that Bregman is a key part of. Keeping him shows the fans they are committed to keeping the dynasty rolling. But they have to do it while considering their future.

After another pennant in 2019, Bregman signed a five-year deal worth $100 million. After a career year landed him in second in MVP voting, he could have driven a harder bargain. He may do just that this time around and the Astros should be able to afford it. They do not have many large contracts on the books and should have increased payroll after the decade of playoff home games.

There are plenty of other places the Astros can improve and plenty of options for them to sign. Starting pitching, outfielders, and a first baseman are on the wish list for Dana Brown. Bregman is, and should be, the number one priority.