Will the Astros' roster investment help them overcome the hump and get back to the World Series?

The Houston Astros look to build upon their AL West dominance with a huge roster move. Second basemen Jose Altuve and the Astros are in agreement on a five-year, $125 million contract extension, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The move will help Houston avenge their 2023 ALCS showing.

Houston solidifies its depth with a big Jose Altuve contract move

The Astros had a promising 2023 season. Houston finished the year with a 90-72 regular season record and made the MLB Playoffs as a No. 2 seed. However, the Texas Rangers beat the Astros 4-3 in a crushing ALCS loss.

Now, the club moves one step closer to getting back to the World Series by securing the service of Jose Altuve long-term. In 2023, the veteran second basemen batted an average of .311, hit 17 home runs, boasted an OPS of .915, and was responsible for 51 RBI through 90 games played.

Altuve's veteran leadership and productivity should bolster the Astros' chances of making a deeper run in 2024 and beyond.

Nevertheless, things will not get easier in the AL West. Houston has the tall task of overcoming its stateside rival and reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers. Moreover, the Seattle Mariners are plotting a swift ascent up the division.

Luckily, Houston's attack is led by one of the best MLB left fielders. Yordan Alvarez returns as the team's leader in all major batting categories. His OPS of .990 ranked 5th in the league in 2023. He along with Altuve help form a scary offense that will be tough to stop.

As spring training approaches, the Astros will not shy away from challenges. All in all, the team looks for its experienced roster to make another jump in 2024.