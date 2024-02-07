Social media was in a state of frenzy following the big announcement

Houston Astros fans are in a state of bliss at the moment. The team recently announced that their star second baseman, Jose Altuve, would be signing a 5-year, $125 million extension moving forward. To make matters even more heartwarming for the team's followers, Houston's official X (Twitter) account posted a picture of the two-time World Series Champion with a caption that buried all the free-agency talks once and for all.

“Jose Altuve will be an Astro for life.”

Jose Altuve will be an Astro for life. pic.twitter.com/ndPHz1lP7E — Houston Astros (@astros) February 6, 2024

As the news broke, the Astros faithful exploded on social media as they couldn't contain their joy.

SO HYPED!! The living legend 👏👏👏 Houston’s hero. pic.twitter.com/AyF6oVjADs — Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) February 6, 2024

One fan even suggested that the team builds an Altuve statue outside Minute Maid Park once their superstar retires.

Build this man a statue outside MMP when he retires — Kevin (@kevosmith54) February 6, 2024

Another user even suggested that Altuve gets a street of his own in the city of Houston.

He needs to have a street named after him 🐐 — •🥷🏻 (@MessiEra10_) February 6, 2024

Many were just ecstatic about the fact that the 2017 MVP will be spending the rest of his career with the Astros.

GREATEST DAY OF 2024 — Eli 🦅 (@EliATK_) February 6, 2024

Jose has our heart! pic.twitter.com/WQwxv1r300 — Texan Buys Cars (@webuycarsHTX) February 6, 2024

He’s in the H for good! Let’s go! — Rip Griffin (@RipGriffin3) February 7, 2024

Still, not everyone had good words to say about the announcement. Back in 2017, Altuve was part of the Astros roster when the team was embroiled in the infamous sign-stealing scandal. While many reports have stated that Altuve himself wasn't part of the fiasco, certain baseball fans still associate the eight-time All-Star with the incident, and it was seen in some of the announcement reactions.

Cheater — Dom (@BronxBmbrz) February 6, 2024

Nice work @astros rewarding a cheater with 125 million! Cheating franchise. Cheating players. World Series should be null in void. — THE PREMIUM (@gamblers_dream) February 6, 2024

Regardless of what one feels about Altuve, no one can deny what he's accomplished on the field. And despite all external noise, the 33-year-old will always have the Astros fanbase rallying behind his back. With a newly signed extension, the star hitter looks to continue his stellar play in the years to come.