Houston Astros fans are in a state of bliss at the moment. The team recently announced that their star second baseman, Jose Altuve, would be signing a 5-year, $125 million extension moving forward. To make matters even more heartwarming for the team's followers, Houston's official X (Twitter) account posted a picture of the two-time World Series Champion with a caption that buried all the free-agency talks once and for all.

Jose Altuve will be an Astro for life.”

As the news broke, the Astros faithful exploded on social media as they couldn't contain their joy.

One fan even suggested that the team builds an Altuve statue outside Minute Maid Park once their superstar retires.

Another user even suggested that Altuve gets a street of his own in the city of Houston.

Many were just ecstatic about the fact that the 2017 MVP will be spending the rest of his career with the Astros.

Still, not everyone had good words to say about the announcement. Back in 2017, Altuve was part of the Astros roster when the team was embroiled in the infamous sign-stealing scandal. While many reports have stated that Altuve himself wasn't part of the fiasco, certain baseball fans still associate the eight-time All-Star with the incident, and it was seen in some of the announcement reactions.

Regardless of what one feels about Altuve, no one can deny what he's accomplished on the field. And despite all external noise, the 33-year-old will always have the Astros fanbase rallying behind his back. With a newly signed extension, the star hitter looks to continue his stellar play in the years to come.

 