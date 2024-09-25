In what might be his final regular season game in Houston as an Astro, Alex Bregman received a special tribute from the team and fans. During Wednesday's game, Bregman was substituted for a defensive replacement in the fourth inning, giving the Houston Astros crowd at Minute Maid Park the opportunity to give him a standing ovation.

This gesture from the team honored the All-Star third baseman, who will be a free agent after the season. While the Astros are set to host the Wild Card Series next week, manager Joe Espada's move ensured Bregman could soak in the moment from his longtime home crowd.

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old Bregman has been a staple of the Astros since making his MLB debut in 2016. Drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2015, he has been a key player in Houston's two World Series championships (2017 and 2022) and is considered one of the franchise’s all-time greats. This season, he has hit .257 with 26 home runs, the most since his career-high 41 homers in 2019.

Alex Bregman may leave the Astros

There’s a growing uncertainty about Bregman’s future with the Astros. While GM Dana Brown has expressed interest in negotiating an extension with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, Houston has allowed other key players like Carlos Correa and George Springer to leave in free agency.

Bregman’s departure could follow a similar pattern, though teammate Jose Altuve has been vocal about his desire to see Bregman stay.

“I don’t see any chances of him leaving… I’m sure that we are not only a better team with him, but we are a better organization with him,” Altuve said previously, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

For now, the focus remains on Houston’s upcoming postseason run, but Bregman’s free agency will be a major storyline to watch once the season ends. Astros fans will be hoping that Wednesday’s ovation isn’t a farewell but just a brief pause before Bregman suits up again in 2025.