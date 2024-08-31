Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was out of the lineup once again during Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bregman had previously attempted to play through his elbow injury but Astros manager Joe Espada said the issue is impacting the infielder's swing, per Space City Home Network.

“He's sore,” Espada said before Saturday's game against the Royals. “He's still day-to-day. He is feeling better than he did yesterday… It's more on the swing than throwing. More when he brings his hands up, more in the set-up… He's much better today.”

The Astros have reportedly considered moving Bregman to first base amid the injury. He has been dealing with swelling in his right elbow, so the thought is that less throwing would lead to better overall results. However, Espada said Bregman's primary concern at the moment is his set-up before swinging.

Anyone who has played or watched baseball understands how important loading up before a swing is. It is how hitters generate power before extending their arms for the swing. The Astros are going to proceed with caution since Bregman is dealing with pain while loading up.

Espada noted that Houston is considering the two-time All-Star “day-to-day.” The Astros and Bregman are hopeful that an IL stint will not be necessary. The injury is apparently improving which is a promising sign.

Astros' standings placement

The Astros entered Saturday's contest with a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Houston struggled early in the 2024 campaign and it appeared their run of consistent play was on the verge of coming to an end. The Astros' recent resurgence to go along with the rest of the division's underwhelming play has led to the ball club recapturing first place once again.

The Mariners are still in the AL West conversation but Seattle is only three games over .500. They need to find more consistency in order to make a serious run at the division lead.

As for Bregman, the Astros will continue to provide updates as they are made available.