If the Houston Astros want to make a run to the World Series, they'll need Yordan Alvarez in the middle of the lineup driving in runs. Unfortunately for the Astros, Houston was unable to see Alvarez at his full potential on Friday.
The slugger fouled a ball off of his foot in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies and left the contest. Alvarez was able to leave under his own power and did not limp off of the field, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Yordan Alvarez fouls a ball off his foot in Spring Training.
Alvarez finished the at bat and ended up leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/dfLMJj0zVn
— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 15, 2024
With Opening Day rapidly approaching, the Astros don't walk to risk further injury to one of their star hitters. Removing him from the game could've been more of a precautionary measure. The fact Alvarez was able to walk off under his own volition is a good sign. Regardless, Houston will continue to monitor Alvarez's foot following the conclusion of the contest.
Losing the designated hitter for any amount of time would be a massive blow for the Astros. Over 482 games since reaching the majors in 2o19, Alvarez has hit .295 with 129 home runs and 380 RBI. He is a two-time All-Star, a former Rookie of the Year, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.
The Astros are counting on Yordan Alvarez to be a major source of offense in 2024. While his foul tip removed him from their spring training game, Houston is hoping it won't be a major problem come Opening Day. Still, Houston fans will be weary anytime Alvarez suffers any form of injury scare. Their best hope is that it's nothing more than that, a scare.