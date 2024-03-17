Despite winning his second Cy Young Award last season, Blake Snell is still without a team as MLB opening day quickly approaches, although several teams, including the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and now the Houston Astros have indicated interest.
The Astros reportedly are “intrigued” by the prospect of signing Snell and adding him to their rotation, but according to Bob Nightengale, it doesn't seem very likely.
“The Houston Astros, who exchanged contract proposals this week for two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, now appear to be long-shots to sign him,” Nightengale wrote. “They have balked at Snell’s asking price of at least a two-year guarantee for $60 million, including an opt-out after the 2024 season. The Astros’ biggest concern is that they will be over another luxury tax threshold if they pay Snell close to $30 million annually.”
In an earlier version of his article, Nightengale said Snell “had informed the Houston Astros that he’s willing to sign a short-term deal to join them, but is seeking at least a two-year guarantee for $66 million, that includes an opt-out after the 2024 season.”
Nightengale said the Giants are the favorites to land Snell, although they also want the salary to dip before inking any deal. The Yankees, who have been connected to Snell in rumors for months, are reportedly looking elsewhere, namely at Michael Lorenzen, who played last season with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Snell won his second Cy Young in 2023 as a member of the San Diego Padres, with whom he went 14-9, struck out a career-high 234 batters, and had a 2.25 ERA.
Snell debuted in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Rays and won his first Cy Young with the organization in 2018. He stayed in Tampa until December 2020, when the Rays traded him to the Padres.