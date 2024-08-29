The Houston Astros made what many believed to be an inevitable roster decision after Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. With former Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward reportedly set to join the Astros, Houston needed to make some room in what is now a crowded outfield.

Chas McCormick is the odd man out and has been optioned to Triple-A Sugarland according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

With McCormick going down to the Minor Leagues, the Astros starting outfield looks like it will be Mauricio Dubon, Jake Meyers and Heyward.

McCormick, a 2022 World Series champion with the Astros, has had significant, uncharacteristic struggles at the plate this season. While it's difficult to see someone who has been a regular contributor and everyday player get optioned, this was a necessary move.

Chas McCormick's struggles in 2024

Last season, McCormick was one of the Astros' best and most consistent hitters, slashing .273/.353/.489 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. However, 2024 has been a completely different story. Through 86 games as an everyday outfielder for the Astros, McCormick is hitting a paltry .188/.253/.274 with just four home runs.

While McCormick is still defending at an above average level, currently 24th among all outfielders with five OAA according to Baseball Savant, his complete lack of offensive output no longer warranted him a roster spot.

Heyward was not performing much better than McCormick before he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers earlier in August, hitting .208/.289/.389 with six home runs through 63 games. The 35-year-old's veteran presence and championship pedigree should still be a welcome addition to the Astros clubhouse. Even if he is not hitting at an elite level, Heyward, who has five Gold Gloves, is still one of the best defenders in the game.

It is not clear why exactly McCormick has struggled so much this season. However, the hope is that an opportunity to face some lower-level pitching could be just what he needs to get his timing back in time for McCormick to return to the Major League roster and contribute to a potential postseason appearance.

The Astros currently have a 71-62 record and are 3 1/2 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. McCormick's struggles have not impacted the Astros too much, with them still well ahead in the division. But, having McCormick return to the type of hitter he was last season with 20+ home run power would go a long way towards making the Astros legitimate World Series contenders.