The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly designating veteran outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Heyward is a quality veteran who can still help a ball club. However, he has struggled from an offensive standpoint in 2024. The Dodgers shared a message for Heyward after announcing the news.

“Thank you Jason for your hard work, leadership and everything you’ve done for the Dodgers,” the Dodgers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Heyward, 35, is slashing just .208/.289/.393/.682 across 63 games played in 2024. The outfielder has added six home runs, 10 doubles and 28 RBI. Heyward, a former All-Star and and five-time Gold Glove winner, is not the same player he once was. Nevertheless, his veteran prowess and outfield versatility could lead to interest following the Dodgers' decision.

Jason Heyward's brief Dodgers career

Heyward joined his friend and former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman with the Dodgers in 2023. Freeman was excited to learn that Heyward was signing with the ball club.

Heyward's first season in LA had its share of ups and downs. Overall, though, it was respectable. Heyward finished the year with a slash line of .269/.340/.473/.813 across 124 games played. He also hit 15 home runs and 23 doubles.

Heyward provided important depth for the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts was able to turn to the left-handed slugger in big moments. Heyward also helped matters from a defensive perspective as well.

Los Angeles was hoping he would play a similar role throughout the 2024 campaign. However, Heyward has failed to replicate the same level of success. Nevertheless, Heyward will be missed if he does end up joining another team or getting released.

Dodgers' outfield

Mookie Betts is back in right field after returning from his injury. Betts began the season at shortstop, but his presence in the outfield stabilizes right field.

Teoscar Hernandez is the Dodgers left fielder, while Tommy Edman and Kevin Kiermaier can play center field. Enrique Hernandez is another outfield option, while Chris Taylor will join the conversation once he returns from injury.

But the Dodgers may need to make another difficult decision once Taylor returns. Los Angeles has a full roster and there may not be room, which could lead to another player getting removed from the roster. Taylor has struggled but he is a long-time Dodgers player. However, LA wants to win the World Series in 2024 and they need the best possible options on the field.

The good news for Los Angeles is that they feature no shortage of depth. Betts and Hernandez are the outfield stars, but there are plenty of other options as well. Having too much depth is never a bad thing, especially for a serious Fall Classic contender.

With all of that being said, Jason Heyward will be missed. He is one of the most all-around respected players in the entire sport. It surely was not an easy decision to designate him for assignment.

As mentioned, Heyward may receive interest from other ball clubs. Contenders would love to add a left-handed outfielder with power and defensive potential. Rebuilding teams likely wouldn't mind an established veteran presence in their clubhouse.

If Heyward wants to continue playing, he will probably have options.