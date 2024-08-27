Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward is reportedly close to signing a contract with the Houston Astros after getting designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. He has not played up to his expectations in 2024 but Heyward enjoyed a quality 2023 season in LA. Heyward would have been a fit for a number of teams, but it appears that he is set to join the Dodgers' rival.

Dodgers fans won't love the idea of Heyward signing in Houston. Many fans still cannot stand the Astros following their 2017 scandal that ended in a World Series victory over the Dodgers. In fact, even manager Dave Roberts has since called out the Astros.

Nevertheless, fans of the Dodgers should not blame Heyward. After all, it was LA that opted to designate the veteran for assignment. Heyward just wants to continue playing baseball and Houston gave him an opportunity.

What Jason Heyward brings to Astros

Assuming the deal becomes official, Heyward will add important veteran experience to this Astros ball club. Houston features a different roster than their previous championship winning teams. Adding a veteran like Heyward will only help their current situation.

Heyward, 35, is a versatile outfielder. He can play any outfield position if necessary. With Kyle Tucker still battling an injury, the Astros need all of the outfield depth they can get.

There was a time when Heyward received MVP consideration during the early portion of his career. He is also a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. Heyward is not the same player he once was, but he's still capable of positively impacting a winning team.

In 2024, Heyward has slashed just .208/.289/.393/.682 across 63 games played. In 2023, however, he hit .269 with an .813 OPS. Perhaps a fresh start will help Heyward play at a similar level to 2023.

The Astros currently lead the American League West. Heyward is set to move from one World Series contender to another. There is even a realistic opportunity of Houston and LA going head-to-head in the World Series once again.