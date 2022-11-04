The Houston Astros escaped with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they are now just now a victory away from taking home another big league crown. It could have gone in the opposite direction, though, if it weren’t for this insane outfield work in the bottom of the ninth inning by Chas McCormick, who not only saved the day for the Astros but also helped secure the first win in a World Series game.

Twitter went nuts after that McCormick catch that will surely go down as one of the most sensational defensive plays ever in World Series ever.

Justin Verlander has appeared in World Series clashes in three different decades but it was only Thursday night that he finally savored a win in the grandest stage of baseball. Before taking the mound in Game 5, Verlander was just 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in World Series appearances. Now, he’s 1-7, thanks in large part to McCormick.

Verlander pitched for five innings in Game 5, allowing just a single run on four hits, while fanning six Phillies hitters. The Astros, who scored two wins in three games in Philly in this matchup, have a golden opportunity to finish the series and claim another World Series crown on Saturday at home.

The Astros are scheduled to give the ball to Framber Valdez in Game 6. Valdez was sensational in Game 2 start, giving up only an earned run on four hits in 6.1 innings of Houston’s 5-2 victory. The Phillies will counter Valdez with Zack Wheeler.