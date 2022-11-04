Justin Verlander will go down as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play in history, but if you isolate his World Series numbers, it’s going to be hard to justify that claim. Verlander has been known to struggle on the grandest stage of baseball, and it appears that the bright lights of the World Series continue to be too much for him. In Game 5 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night, Verlander got swallowed early when Kyle Schwarber hit a home run off of the Astros ace.

And with that, Justin Verlander is now the all-time MLB leader in home runs allowed in the World Series.

Justin Verlander has given up the most home runs in World Series history. (h/t @brianmctaggart) pic.twitter.com/5vGCwEXSkB — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) November 4, 2022

That Schwarber home run tied the game at 1-1, with the Astros striking first off of a Jeremy Pena RBI single that drove Jose Altuve home.

Justin Verlander has played in the World Series is three different decades now, and that longevity hasn’t repaid him well in terms of numbers in the World Series. Verlander entered Game 5 of the matchup against the Phillies with a horrible 0-6 record and a 6.07 ERA in the World Series. He seems almost like a completely different player when the stakes are at their highest, though that’s not to say he has also choked in other high-pressure situations because his career postseason record going into Game 5 is 15-11 to go with a 3.69 ERA.

Justin Verlander was the Astros’ starter in Game 1 versus Philly and logged in 5.0 innings of work on the mound, allowing five earned runs on six hits, but he was able to avoid giving up a home run.