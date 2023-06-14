The Houston Astros have been hit with another crushing injury blow, this time to pitcher Lance McCullers. The veteran right-hander has been trying to return for some time, but he is now out for the season, per the Astros' official statement.

‘RHP Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday evening on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros GM Dana Brown announced.'

McCullers has yet to make an appearance in 2023 and suffered a brutal setback recently, so him being out for the season isn't entirely surprising. On the other hand, the Astros sure were hoping he would be able to be on the mound for the final push.

McCullers made just eight appearances for the Astros in 2022, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA. His last time on the mound was on November 2 in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings.

The Astros also announced that slugger Yordan Alvarez will be out for 4-6 weeks on Wednesday, so it has been a rough time for the team as of late. The Astros are still alive in the American League West, although the latest update for Lance McCullers might send them heading to the trade market ahead of the deadline.

Surprisingly, even without McCullers, the Astros are first in the MLB in ERA (3.28) and 7th in batting average against (.240). Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier have been stellar for Houston, and Hunter Brown has also emerged as a quality starter.

Still, this latest update is tough news for McCullers, and the hope is he can make a full recovery for the 2024 campaign.