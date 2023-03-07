Houston Astros’ manager Dusty Baker said SP Lance McCullers Jr. is still not throwing, per Chandler Rome. Initial concerns came to the surface when Baker revealed that McCullers Jr. was going to be “temporarily” shut down from throwing early in Spring Training. However, McCullers Jr. then said he doesn’t believe he will be ready for Opening Day.

“Opening day is out of the question,” McCullers Jr. previously said. “I’ve been a little bit upset. I was really looking forward to a great start to the camp and great start to the season. Any time this happens, it’s very frustrating for me and the team and the fanbase.”

The right-hander is dealing with a muscle strain. The Astros want to make sure he’s healthy before bringing him back into the fold. Houston would prefer for Lance McCullers Jr. to miss time during the beginning of the season rather than try to pitch through the injury and aggravate the it even further. Regardless, this still has to be frustrating for McCullers Jr., who’s dealt with injury problems over the past few years.

The fact that McCullers Jr. still isn’t throwing is concerning to say the least.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Can the Astros survive without Lance McCullers Jr?

The Astros have enough pitching depth to get by for now, although, their depth isn’t what it once was. Houston has ran the AL West division over the past few seasons, but it will be interesting to see if the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, or Los Angeles Angels can give them a run for their money in 2023.

We will continue to provide updates on Lance McCullers Jr. as they are made available.