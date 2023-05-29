Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Houston Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr has suffered yet another setback in his injury recovery. It was previously reported that McCullers Jr could return from his injury in early July, but the latest update will put that timetable into question. McCullers Jr is reportedly no longer throwing off a mound and Dusty Baker said the team is taking “it slow” with the right-hander, per The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

“We have to take it slow with Lance until we know that he’s 100 percent,” Baker said. “That’s where it is right now.”

Lance McCullers Jr’s future is up in the air as he battles back from injury. It’s been a tough couple of years for a pitcher who was once regarded as a future superstar.

Lance McCullers Jr’s injury concerns for Astros

Lance McCullers Jr appeared in 28 games during the 2021 season. He posted a strong 3.16 ERA over 162.1 innings pitched for the Astros. It seemed as if Houston had their ace of the future.

In 2022, he was limited to just eight games pitched during the regular season. He was sharp during that span, recording a 2.27 ERA. Injuries continued to plague him during the Astros’ World Series run though.

Justin Verlander departed during the offseason which led many to believe McCullers Jr and Framber Valdez would take over as co-aces for the Astros in 2023. However, it was revealed prior to Opening Day that McCullers Jr suffered a muscle strain and wouldn’t be ready for Opening Day.

McCullers Jr’s frustrations

McCullers Jr was clearly frustrated after revealing that he wasn’t going to be ready for Opening Day in 2023.

“I’ve been a little bit upset,” McCullers Jr said previously, per Brian McTaggart. “I was really looking forward to a great start to the camp and great start to the season. Any time this happens, it’s very frustrating for me and the team and the fanbase.”

His timetable was uncertain following the injury diagnosis. Two months later, it still remains fairly unclear. This latest setback adds more questions as to when the All-Star caliber pitcher will return.