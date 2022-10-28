Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series

Dusty Baker was recently asked who he’s heard from ahead of the World Series. Baker casually revealed that Snoop Dogg contacted him ahead of the 2022 Fall Classic, per Brian McTaggart.

“Some homeboys, homegirls, Snoop Dogg, couple rappers, local dudes…” Baker said.

The Astros’ manager is looking to lead Houston to a World Series win for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, Baker is looking to cement his legacy with a World Series championship of his own. He’s come close on numerous occasions, but this World Series likely means a lot to Dusty Baker.

Some people have questioned whether this will be Dusty Baker’s final season in the dugout. However, recent reports suggest that both Houston and Baker are interested in reuniting for another year. Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed the mutual interest.

“Whether Houston wins or loses the World Series, sources say Dusty Baker wants to return to the Astros,” Heyman wrote. “So no riding off into the sunset following a potential first managerial World Series title. The team also wants him back. (Baker himself isn’t talking about his future now.)”

The Astros are favored by many heading into the World Series. They were the class of the American League and feature one of the most balanced rosters in the game. Houston’s pitching is elite, while the offense is impressive without question.

And Dusty Baker deserves credit for earning the trust of his players. Not that Baker needs motivation to win a World Series, but perhaps Snoop Dogg’s message will fire him up even more ahead of Game 1.