Dusty Baker was flabbergasted that Justin Verlander has yet to win World Series game

Justin Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of this generation and will likely win the AL Cy Young in 2022. But, his struggles on the big stage continued Friday, getting shelled for five runs by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series, ultimately taking the loss. He’s now winless in the Fall Classic with a brutal 0-6 record and 6.07 ERA.

In fact, Dusty Baker literally couldn’t believe it when his son told him after Friday’s game.

Via Bill Shaikin:

“Dusty Baker said he didn’t know Justin Verlander didn’t have World Series win until after last night’s game. Baker said his son told him. He said he thought his son was lying.”

We all feel the same way, Dusty. It’s truly shocking to see a guy like Verlander who is such a dominant figure get hit around in the most important moment of his career. The Astros even got the hard-throwing righty five runs of support until everything unraveled in the fourth and fifth innings, with the Phils tying it up.

There is no question that Verlander’s failures in the World Series bother him. He’s been lights out for his entire career and to come back from a two-year absence and pitch the way he did this season is truly remarkable.

With the Phils up 1-0 in the series, it feels likely Dusty will instill his trust in Justin Verlander later in the Fall Classic. Perhaps he can finally grab that first victory and improve his poor ERA.

Game 2 goes Saturday at Minute Maid, with Framber Valdez facing Zack Wheeler on the hill.