The Houston Astros have been aggressive throughout the offseason, trading away Kyle Tucker and signing Christian Walker. Now, the Astros have bolstered their bullpen with an ex-Arizona Diamondbacks hurler.

Houston has signed Miguel Castro, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The terms of his agreement are not yet known.

Castro dealt with shoulder inflammation throughout the 2024 campaign, limiting him to just 11 appearances. The right-hander struggled when healthy, holding a 5.93 ERA and an 8/3 K/BB ratio over 13.2 innings.

However, a year prior Castro showed off his durability by appearing in a league-leading 75 games. He held a 4.31 ERA and a 60/25 K/BB ratio. Over his entire 10-year MLB career, Castro has recorded a 4.20 ERA and a 410/233 K/BB ratio.

While not the most electrifying reliever in the league, Castro is still a widely respected veteran. The Astros clearly feel confident that his injury issues are behind him. If he can revert to his workhorse ways, Houston will have another valuable piece in the later innings.

Houston is coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw them rank eighth in the league in bullpen ERA with a 3.66 mark. Furthermore, their .228 batting average against tied for 10th in the league. They could look to improve in the strikeout – (592, 16th) and walk (218, 14th) department – but it's clear the Astros have a bullpen foundation for success.

While their roster will look completely different, especially with Alex Bregman seemingly on the outs, the Astros are still focusing on being playoff contenders. They've made a massive upgrade at first place and a got a major league piece in Isaac Paredes back in their Tucker deal. All signs point to Houston being a top contender once again.

Miguel Castro won't singlehandedly turn the Astros into world beaters. But he is a sensible addition for a team looking to improve their bullpen. After battling through injuries in 2024, Castro will soon have an opportunity to prove himself with a new organization.